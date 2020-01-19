ToJoy Contributes 100 Million Yuan to Help the Idea of Great Sharing Take Root

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beijing Summit of the Global Sharing Economy Forum, hosted by the China General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) the China Association for the Promotion of Industrial Development (CAPID), and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and organized by ToJoy, was held at the China National Convention Center on January 16, 2020. This meeting received strategic cooperation and support from the Global Alliance of Sharing Economy (GLASE), Institute of Industrial Economics of CASS, the School of Humanities and the School of Social Sciences of Tsinghua University, Renmin Business School, and the School of Management of Xi'an Jiaotong University.

At the meeting, announced that ToJoy would contribute 100 million yuan to sponsor the first "GLASE" Award, aiming to reward experts, scholars and enterprises that make outstanding contributions to the general sharing economy, and to rank the sharing economy levels of various countries, hoping to encourage more social organizations, industry groups, enterprises and individuals to participate in the construction of the general sharing economy, and accelerate the advent of the era of the general sharing economy, leading to widespread co-creation, cooperation and win-win results.

In-Depth Focus, Multi-Party Analysis of the Great Sharing Economy

This meeting attracted the attention and participation of the Institute of Industrial Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the School of Humanities and the School of Social Sciences of Tsinghua University, Renmin Business School, and the School of Management of Xi'an Jiaotong University. There is no doubt that the general sharing economy has become a general trend of the international economy and the focus of scholars of economic and social development.

This meeting held two major panels: "The Great Sharing Economy and the Development of Unicorn Enterprises" and " The Great Sharing Era and Related Topics of Sharing Economic Theory" to analyze the general sharing economy from the perspectives of practicality and innovation and development. Relevant experts believed that "sharing" concepts are in line with the basic pursuit of Marxism and is an innovative practice of this pursuit in the context of the new era. Fan said that the sharing economy can not only promote regional coordinated development but also help resolve global trade frictions.

Ge pointed out that the general sharing economy puts sustainable development as its core. It is an inevitable result of history, and it can promote the interconnection of knowledge, skills, funds and entrepreneurship and help to solve the problem of global sustainable development, which was also his original inspiration for writing the book The Age of Great Sharing.

The Chinese edition of The Age of Great Sharing, written by Ge and published by Tsinghua University Press, also made its debut at this meeting. The English version of The Age of Great Sharing had been officially published already, and will be translated into many languages for release in more regions of the world. Experts believed that the "paid and reasonable intellectual property sharing, regional business opportunity sharing, capital channel sharing, brand flow sharing, and international market sharing" proposed by Ge are the cornerstone of the concept of great sharing. It can be said that the book The Age of Great Sharing is the foundational work of the Great Sharing Economy.

Persevering in Practice and Working with Global Builders

As philosopher Sartre said, existence precedes essence. Although the concept of Great Sharing was proposed just recently. Chinese business accelerator ToJoy has always practiced the core idea of this theory for over 30 years: in the exploration of business models and business development, bringing together global projects, capital, talents, channels, and market resources to build the ToJoy global enterprise empowerment platform, and to push the unicorn accelerator, its core business, to the world, to accelerate the empowerment of global enterprises.

In addition to sponsoring the first "GLASE" Award to encourage theoretical research and business model innovation in the sharing economy, the 100 million yuan contributed by ToJoy will also be used by GLASE to investigate and rank the levels of various countries in the sharing economy, so this move may receive widespread attention from countries around the world.

At the beginning of 2020, the Beijing Summit of the Global Sharing Economy Forum was like a spring breeze for the Great Sharing Economy to blow into the next new decade of economy. ToJoy will make its efforts and join hands with many business partners and like-minded players from all walks of life to contribute to the Great Sharing Economy.

