Tokamak Energy and Paul Scherrer Institute sign a collaboration and license agreement for HTS magnet technology

ABINGDON, England, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokamak Energy has entered a Collaboration and License Agreement with the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) for the use of Tokamak Energy's proprietary non-insulated high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet technology for use in PSI's accelerator and beam line applications.

The magnet technology is based around the use of REBCO (Rare Earth Barium Copper Oxide) HTS tape and has been developed by Tokamak Energy as part of its mission to deliver fusion energy. These magnets have proved to be extremely robust and reliable and can be manufactured efficiently to high quality.

This is the first application of Tokamak Energy's magnet technology outside its core application of fusion energy and is a further validation of the unique, and patent protected, properties of our HTS magnets.

The Paul Scherrer Institute plans to use this technology to develop a prototype "Superbend" magnet for a future beamline upgrade of the Swiss Light Source.

Jonathan Carling, CEO of Tokamak Energy, said, "We are excited by the opportunity of working collaboratively with one of the world's leading research establishments in PSI and seeing our unique magnet technology utilised in new applications. This is a further endorsement of our world leading magnet technology."

Bernhard Auchmann, project leader at PSI, said, "The non-insulated coil technology of Tokamak Energy is innovative and incredibly robust. We want to show that it is the right choice for future upgrades of the Swiss Light Source. Collaborating with Tokamak Energy, and licensing their technology, will accelerate our R & D by years and help to lend credibility to our ambitious goals."

Tokamak Energy previously announced a record magnetic field of 24.4 tesla at a temperature of 21K using this HTS magnet technology.





About Tokamak Energy (TE)



Tokamak Energy aims to accelerate the development of fusion energy using compact, robust, HTS magnets in highly efficient spherical tokamaks. TE has a world-leading team of over 150 engineers and scientists working day and night to develop fusion technology and demonstrate real, high performance devices. The goal is to provide safe, clean, economic, plentiful fusion energy for the deep decarbonisation challenge ahead.

