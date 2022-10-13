Token Events Partners with Fortress Blockchain Technologies to Expedite 'Complete Digital Transformation' of the Live and Virtual Event Space

Combining Token Events' blockchain-based technology with Fortress's suite of ticketing, digital memorialization, and payments APIs will deliver connective, closed-loop experience to fans, entertainers, and venues

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Token Events announced their partnership with Fortress Blockchain Technologies to expedite and expand their work to deliver a complete digital transformation of the live and virtual event space. Token Events combines best in class blockchain technology and behavioral science to engage fans, empower entertainers, and integrate venues. They'll leverage Fortress' Web3 infrastructure to mint NFTs for tickets, hold them in their native application, and process USD & crypto payments for merchandise and ticket sales. As for the experience, the combined technology serves:

Fans by safeguarding and authenticating their tickets, rewarding their participation, and unlocking additive touch-points throughout and beyond the event

by safeguarding and authenticating their tickets, rewarding their participation, and unlocking additive touch-points throughout and beyond the event Entertainers by giving them an unprecedented line-of-sight into their fans' key behaviors and a path to further engage them outside of the performance

by giving them an unprecedented line-of-sight into their fans' key behaviors and a path to further engage them outside of the performance Venues by empowering them to build direct relationships with patrons through engagement and rewards

The two companies share a vision for blockchain technology driving measurable benefits for companies, venues, and creators, and seamless experiences for end users — without the technological burden.

"We're taking the live events space and making it a living organism in which people on all sides symbiotically participate. Token becomes the connective tissue among all users and fans, allowing them to grow the ecosystem together and fuel the experiences they love," says Adam Jones, CEO of Token Events.

The company's new approach to live events turns the Web3 conversation on its head — instead of expecting users, venues, and entertainers to learn net-new technologies, they're starting at the vision of a closed-loop, rewarding live event experience and building from there.

"What Token Events is doing will transform the way consumers, venues, and entertainers connect, and we're delighted to be supporting their mission," says Ryan Miller, CRO of Fortress. "They'll be using multiple core Fortress products to create a seamless, integrated experience that meets the entire events industry right where they are."

Both companies are seeing significant momentum in the space. Token has successfully launched its MVP, centered on a friendly user experience that makes innovative tech approachable. The Non-Fungible Experience, or NFE, evolves NFT ticketing by going beyond entry and encapsulating the entirety of the event experience. Token looks forward to onboarding users through exciting beta partners, such as the Chicago Lions rugby teams, the University Blockchain Alliance, and De Lis Group in Barcelona.

At the same time, Fortress has been eliminating barriers to Web3 with simple, streamlined APIs that power businesses at any stage of Web3 adoption to quickly launch and scale. They've launched their embeddable wallets for NFTs and fungible rewards tokens; mint NFTs; and ability to integrate key financial services are backed by a secure, regulated financial institution, Fortress Trust.

About Token Events

Token Events is a blockchain-based behavioral science and loyalty reward company building the future of fandom. The Token platform focuses on a seamless experience: one that accommodates existing user needs and behaviors with intuitive design, IRL usability, and robust $FAN incentives. The result is a bridge that integrates the digital and physical realms and fosters a dynamic, reciprocal relationship between fans and the brands who serve them. For the first time, FANs will be directly rewarded for their loyalty, participation, and data.

About Fortress

Fortress Blockchain Technologies is purpose-built to create financial, regulatory and technology infrastructure for the rapidly emerging Web3 space. This includes embeddable NFT & crypto wallets, frictionless minting engines, encrypted vaults for non-public content, and financial services for payments, compliance, custody and crypto liquidity. Fortress recently raised a $22.5M Seed Round led by Ayon Capital.

