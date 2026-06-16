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16.06.2026 11:00:00

Tokenized Assets Hit a New Record in May. That's Fantastic News for These 3 Cryptocurrencies.

With the total value of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) reaching $28.9 billion in May, a 10th straight monthly record and surpassing $32 billion in mid-June, it's on the road to becoming one of the crypto sector's most important growth areas. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) expects the market for tokenized assets to reach $16 trillion by 2030, making it a gargantuan scaling issue that a few blockchains will likely get paid to solve.In particular, three coins stand to gain the most: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Let's take a look at each and understand their competitive edge in this emerging area.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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