Tokens.com Acquires Additional Metaverse Real Estate in Decentraland’s Fashion District

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs”) and Play-to-Earn Gaming ("P2E”), is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has purchased an additional 49 parcels in Decentraland’s Fashion District.

The additional parcels are contiguous to the record breaking Fashion Street Estate that Metaverse Group purchased in 2021, and totals to the equivalent of over 132,000 square feet. In total, Metaverse Group owns the physical equivalent of approximately 450,000 square feet in Decentraland’s Fashion District.

"With the increased focus on fashion in the Metaverse, we are strategically increasing our ownership in the Fashion District of Decentraland through land that is contiguous to the land we own that is hosting Decentraland’s Fashion Week,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com and Executive Chairman of Metaverse Group. "This purchase makes us the largest owner of contiguous property in the Fashion District. This is inline with our vision of building the marquee shopping area in the Metaverse to attract retailers and visitors.”

Tokens.com’s Fashion Street Estate will be hosting Decentraland’s first ever virtual Fashion Week set to take place on March 24th to 27th. The event will feature catwalks, avatar supermodels, pop-up shops, afterparties and immersive visitor experiences.

"As we grow our portfolio of Metaverse real estate, we can provide better options, and more immersive experiences to support brands seeking to establish a presence,” commented Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

Brands or virtual land owners interested in partnering with Metaverse Group should contact: Info@metaversegroup.com.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first fully decentralized virtual world. Powered by DAO, which owns the most important smart contracts and assets of Decentraland. Decentraland is a software running on Ethereum that seeks to incentivize a global network of users to operate a shared virtual world. Decentraland users can buy and sell digital real estate, while exploring, interacting and playing games within this virtual world.

For further information please visit https://decentraland.org.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, P2E, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

