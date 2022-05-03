Tokens.com Acquires Crypto Gaming Assets in Arcade Land and BitBrawl

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Hulk Labs, has acquired play-to-earn crypto gaming assets in Arcade Land and BitBrawl.

The Hulk Labs team has identified Arcade Land and BitBrawl as being part of the next wave of play-to-earn games and platforms. The team has analyzed hundreds of play-to-earn projects and has identified indicators that determine these games to have the largest potential to attract wide audiences and provide outsized returns.

By identifying and investing in games at pre-launch, Hulk Labs secures an attractive entry point prior to the games’ popularization. Hulk Labs has acquired the marquee gaming assets via a variety of NFT marketplaces.

"The Hulk Labs division was created to find exciting, new, and emerging projects with potential for outsized growth in the play-to-earn space. We believe play-to-earn gaming is the future of online gaming and want to be positioned to capitalize by owning key assets in emerging games,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "By identifying these games as top tier projects we believe they will provide outsized appreciation and yield potential.”

Hulk Labs has acquired a variety of Metaverse land parcels in multiple sizes in Arcade Land, a play-to-earn platform where players can build unique experiences on their parcel and allow other players to visit, hangout and play games. Landowners can build stores, place advertising and sell items on their parcel. In addition, the game’s land parcels hold yield earning potential, which will be determined by parcel size.

Hulk Labs has also acquired avatar NFTs in BitBrawl. BitBrawl has a limited number of NFT avatars, creating scarcity. Players earn $BRWL tokens, the game's native token through player vs. player online combat, similar to Super Smash Brothers. Players can use the native coin for purchases in the game’s marketplace or cash out their tokens.

Hulk Labs plans to play BitBrawl via gaming guilds to earn token returns. Similar to staking, Tokens.com primarily invests in assets that will generate a yield.

"Significant NFT Project IP has been created over the last 18 months and we are positioning Hulk Labs to actively participate in this growing segment of the NFT market through projects providing experiences, potential revenue models and utility to the owners of Blue Chip NFT assets," said Joshua Doner, Chief NFT Officer of Tokens.com and Hulk Labs. "These game developers are building experiences for existing large communities of NFT owners, therefore, on the launch of the game, there is a larger total player base. This offers a big opportunity as each NFT community has thousands of NFT owners, each with their own audiences reaching millions through their respective social media followings.”

Arcade Land is a Metaverse focused on gaming and the play-to-earn ecosystem. It is a land-based Metaverse with 10,000 unique plots where NFT holders can play games with friends. It is focused on interoperability and has signed dozens of partnerships and integrations with top NFT projects. Holders of Arcade Land NFTs get rewarded via tokens, NFTs, and drops of in-game assets. Investors in the ecosystem include Anti Fund, Infinity Ventures Crypto, and Mechanism Capital.

BitBrawl is an online competitive combat game built on the Solana blockchain. It is a player-vs-player game that enables users to compete against one another to earn $BRWL tokens, the game's native currency. BitBrawl sold out of its 10,000 unique Brawler NFTs in 9 minutes and has raised investment capital from top funds including Alameda Research, Shima Capital and GSR.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

About Hulk Labs

Hulk Labs is a Tokens.com subsidiary company that invests in the NFT ecosystem with a focus on play-to-earn games. The company acquires gaming tokens and NFTs and monetizes them through staking and gaming guilds.

For further information please visit https://www.hulklabs.com/.

Arcade Inc.

Arcade Land is an interoperable Multiverse with fast action games for the entire NFT community. The Arcade Metaverse allows Blue Chip NFT owners to have a place to hangout, play games, earn tokens, participate in exclusive drops, earn revenue through advertisements, rent out land, create a store and more.

For further information please visit https://arcade.inc/.

BitBrawl

BitBrawl is a skill based, competitive online PVP game based on the Solana blockchain that lets users play against other NFT projects. BitBrawl generates additional utility and cross-pollinates across over 30+ partnered NFT projects in the BitBrawl game.

BitBrawl has 3 game modes, Casual, Ranked and Tournament; that features 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 game modes where you can use your other NFT's as "Skins" to earn BRWL Tokens. BitBrawl with Solana Ecosystem partners have a combined audience of over 1.5M people.

For further information please visit https://bitbrawl.io/

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

