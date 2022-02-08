Tokens.com Acquires New Strategic Real Estate in Decentraland

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs”) and Play-to-Earn Gaming ("P2E”), is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has successfully acquired three new strategic parcels in Decentraland. Consideration for the acquisition was equity in Metaverse Group. The vendor of the virtual land is JMD Capital.

The acquired virtual land is named The Gen Estate, a highly strategic plot that is located across from one of Decentraland’s transit centres, a hub that players use to navigate through the virtual world faster and is next to Dragon City, a virtual Chinese culture city built on the largest parcel in Decentraland. The real estate in this transaction is equivalent to nearly 25,000 square feet in physical terms. Metaverse Group plans to develop the land and rent it out to tenants.

"This transaction represents a valuable part of our strategy to not only purchase real estate but to use our equity to vend-in strategic partners. We believe we are amassing one of the most valuable portfolio’s of real estate in the Metaverse” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, P2E, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

