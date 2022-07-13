Tokens.com Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, announces the appointment of Martin Bui as Chief Financial Officer effective August 1st, 2022.

Martin joins Tokens following his role at Hut 8 Mining Corp since 2019, where he led the financial reporting function, combined with both corporate and operational finance efforts. Martin brings experience in the tech and cryptocurrency space and the underlying Canadian and U.S. capital markets and compliance regimes.

"We are excited to welcome Martin to the Tokens.com team,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO. "Martin’s experience in the digital space is a valuable addition to our finance team.”

"I am very excited to join the management team at Tokens.com, one of the leaders in the Metaverse and Web3 space,” said Martin Bui. "I look forward to bringing my industry experience to the Company to build further value for our shareholders.”

Ian Fodie will remain as a financial consultant and Corporate Secretary to the Company to ensure a smooth transition to Martin and to provide ongoing support.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

