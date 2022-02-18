Tokens.com Announces Change of Auditor

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com" or the "Company”) announces that its board of directors (the "Board”) has approved a change of the Company’s auditor. The Board and the Audit Committee of the Board have appointed Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP (the "Incoming Auditor”) as the Company’s new auditor, effective as of February 16, 2022. As a result, the Company’s former auditor, DNTW Toronto LLP (the "Former Auditor”), has submitted its resignation, effective February 16, 2022.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of the audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. There have been no "reportable events” (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

A Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice”), together with the response letters from the Former Auditor and Incoming Auditor have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and the Board and have been filed on www.sedar.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT”) and Play-to-Earn Gaming ("P2E”) based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in P2E revenue generating tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

