Tokens.com Announces Exclusive Play-to-Earn Gaming Partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Hulk Labs, has entered into a play-to-earn partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Tokens.com and Hulk Labs plan to work with several local entities and universities within the DRC to identify and train a group of players to participate in the play-to-earn gaming economy.

In addition, Tokens.com will deploy play-to-earn assets to this network of players in the DRC to allow them to play top play-to-earn games using assets owned by Tokens.com and Hulk Labs. These assets will always stay in the custody of the Tokens.com team (via the Company’s proprietary technology platform) and will be permissioned to local DRC players that will be paid a commission for playing assets designated to them.

The DRC government will support this effort by providing drop-in facilities with high quality internet availability and by providing other local resources to support Hulk Labs and the player ecosystem.

In addition, the DRC has announced that Tokens.com, via its agreed upon terms, will be its exclusive play-to-earn partner for the next 36 months.

Both Tokens.com and the DRC will aim to grow this initiative to thousands of players across 5-10 games over the next 12 months and beyond.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is the second largest country in Africa (by area), has a population of over 92 million people and is one of the fastest growing countries in the world.

Tokens.com is excited to continue to expand this relationship with an aim to build one of the largest global play-to-earn ecosystems in the world.

"We believe play-to-earn gaming is one of the first truly global applications of cryptocurrency – and has the potential to onboard the next billion users onto the blockchain. We are excited to work with the Democratic Republic of Congo to train a team of players to participate in this new and exciting economy” commented Deven Soni, President of Hulk Labs and COO of Tokens.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

About Hulk Labs

Hulk Labs is a Tokens.com subsidiary company that invests in the NFT ecosystem with a focus on play-to-earn games. The company acquires gaming tokens and NFTs and monetizes them through staking and gaming guilds.

For further information please visit https://www.hulklabs.com/.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

