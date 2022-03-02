Tokens.com Announces First Metaverse Tenants

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has signed virtual land lease agreements with Groundbreak Ventures, Renno & Co. Inc., Sophia Technologies, and Thrivo Technologies Inc.

In addition to the lease agreements, tenants will be using Metaverse Group’s development and architectural services to assist with the development of their Metaverse projects.

"These lease agreements mark a pivotal evolution in our Metaverse strategy. Not only do we own valuable virtual real estate but we also generate recurring revenue, similar to landlords in the physical world and to online advertising platforms such as large search engines and social media networks,” commented Tokens.com CEO and Metaverse Group Executive Chairman, Andrew Kiguel. "These partnerships establish Metaverse Group as one of the first virtual landlords in the world to successfully lease out its Metaverse real estate.”

The tenants are renting virtual real estate on various parcels across Metaverse Group’s portfolio in Decentraland and waterfront parcels within Somnium Space.

"Signing these initial leases for virtual real estate solidifies our position as Metaverse landlords. We are in active discussion with numerous other parties and are looking forward to launching more brands into the Metaverse this year,” commented Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group.

This collection of tenants come from diverse backgrounds:

- Groundbreak Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in real estate and property technology.

- Renno & Co. Inc. is a Canadian digital law firm specializing in crypto.

- Sophia Technologies (or Sophia App) is a leading UK Education Technology Disruptor with a focus on online education and private tuition sectors.

- Thrivo Technologies Inc. is a technology company that creates innovative technology based systems to overcome challenges in the salon industry in order to restore and expand salon profit potential.

Inquiries for virtual real estate leases, digital advertising, or event space rentals should contact info@metaversegroup.com.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, owns an eight-figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly-traded Web3 company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly-traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of metaverse, P2E, DeFi and NFT based digital assets and businesses. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005284/en/