Tokens.com CEO to Speak at Elevate Festival

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the metaverse and NFTs, today announces that its CEO, Andrew Kiguel, will be speaking at Elevate Festival 2022, the largest festival in Canada at the intersection of arts and technology. He will be speaking alongside industry leaders and innovators, including Serena Williams, Michele Romanow, Chris Hadfield and John Ruffalo.

Founded in 2017, Elevate Festival is the largest festival of its kind in Canada with a speaker roster of global innovators including Michelle Obama, Mark Cuban and Whitney Wolf Herd. This year’s festival is taking place in Toronto from September 20th - 22nd, 2022.

As a leader in the global Web3 blockchain ecosystem, Token.com’s CEO, Andrew Kiguel, has been asked to speak at Elevate. He will be sharing a presentation on the evolution of blockchain technology, from bitcoin to Web3. The talk will educate the audience on the basics of blockchain and introduce them to Tokens.com. Andrew will be speaking at the Design Exchange Building on September 21st, 2022 at 12:20pm.

"I’m honoured to have been asked to speak at this year’s Elevate Festival,” said Tokens.com CEO, Andrew Kiguel. "The event will introduce Tokens.com to a new audience of potential investors, and help Canadians better understand blockchain and Web3.”

For more information on the Elevate Festival please visit https://elevatefestival.ca/.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

