Tokens.com Launches Canada SailGP Team Metaverse Headquarters

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has signed a lease agreement with Canada SailGP Team for its Metaverse headquarters. Tokens.com portfolio company, Metaverse Architects, has provided the design and architecture services for the installation, which is now live in Decentraland.

Canada SailGP Team is the newest team in the ultra-competitive SailGP circuit - the world’s most exciting race on-water with national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe, building to the grand final – and a top prize of US$1 million. The high-tech, high-speed racing features sailing’s best athletes competing in identical hydro foiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h.

"I am very excited for this collaboration,” said Fred Pye, owner of Canada SailGP Team. "SailGP is at the cutting edge of its domain in a similar way to how Tokens.com and Metaverse Group each are dedicated to pushing what’s possible in their own realms. Our collaboration is aimed at helping form the new standards of how physical world firms engage in this new digital frontier and I look forward to what we will do next.”

The headquarters consists of two structures, which include the Canada SailGP Team head office. The team has commissioned Metaverse Architects to develop a display of live streams of Canada SailGP Team’s leading edge technology and create the Canada SailGP Team NFT collection. The headquarters is situated on the equivalent of 60,000 square feet of flat land. Visitors will be able to explore structures, get information on future races and spend time in dedicated meeting rooms that will showcase the Canadian team racing.

"Canada SailGP Team’s Metaverse presence bridges the gap between the physical and virtual world,” commented Andrew Kiguel, Tokens.com CEO and Executive Chairman of Metaverse Group. "We are proud to have them as a tenant and provide them with design development on our property. Metaverse Group is a one-stop shop for brands seeking to enter this new realm. We are excited to launch Canada SailGP Team’s presence in the Metaverse and showcase the team to a new audience. We look forward to cheering on the Canada SailGP Team in their races.”

These headquarters give fans an opportunity to get closer to the sport and experience all it has to offer in a way that was not previously possible. With the team strategically located in Decentraland, it will further bring new awareness to the team and sport.

Brands or virtual landowners interested in partnering with Metaverse Group should contact Info@metaversegroup.com.

Brands seeking design and architecture services should contact Osher@mvarchitects.io

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3. Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s CryptoValley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly-traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group. For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

Canada SailGP Team

Canada SailGP Team is an independently-owned professional sailing team competing in SailGP. The team and its partners are committed to inspiring the next generation of sailors across Canada and establishing a pathway for extraordinary athletes in the sport. The Canadian team is an entrepreneurial start up that is all about passion, purpose and risk-taking – elements that lead to winning. For further information visit sailgp.com/teams/canada

About Metaverse Architects

Metaverse Architects is a fully fledged architecture studio, specializing in the cutting edge of virtual spaces. Hailing from the traditional architectural discipline, Metaverse Architects’ aim is to lead the advancement of Metaverse as a Web3 frontier, pushing the envelope of design, functionality and experience. The firm specializes in a multitude of Metaverse instances, as well as NFTs and digital art. For more information, please contact:

Osher Frank, Chief Architect

Osher@mvarchitects.io

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

