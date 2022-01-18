Tokens.com Launches Crypto Play-to-Earn Gaming and NFT Investment Platform

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in crypto assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi”), and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs”), is pleased to announce it has launched Hulk Labs, a new wholly-owned subsidiary focused on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs.

Hulk Labs represents a new Web3 vertical for Tokens.com focused on the lucrative Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector. Alongside its crypto staking and Metaverse operations, Hulk Labs provides exposure to the gaming and NFT sectors for Tokens.com shareholders.

Hulk Labs will be led by Tokens.com’s COO, Deven Soni, an experienced executive and investor, along with a founding team including Ben Yu, a prominent influencer and educator in the blockchain space and Joshua Doner, an active blockchain investor who was one of the first people to ever purchase an NFT.

"Tokens.com is focused on bringing the most exciting growth areas of Web3 and crypto to its investors,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO, Tokens.com. "We are excited to enter into this new vertical with an outstanding team. We have successfully provided our investors with exposure to assets linked to the Metaverse, DeFi, and NFTs. This next stage in our evolution adds gaming and positions us uniquely as one of the only public companies to offer a complete range of Web3 exposure.”

P2E gaming is the next major opportunity in Web3 and blockchain. It merges the engagement and entertainment value of online gaming, a sector with 400M+ global daily users, and the ability to earn real-world income through the combination of digital asset ownership and gameplay. This sector was popularized by Axie Infinity, which has 3M+ daily active users and a fully diluted market cap of $20Bn+. The sector has grown dramatically in the last 2 quarters to encompass 600+ games and billions of dollars of crypto market cap. Tokens.com’s CEO, Andrew Kiguel has previously commented on the strength of crypto gaming in Business Insider.

As part of the launch, Hulk Labs is announcing initial investments in several high-potential NFT projects including Illuvium (an open world RPG game based on the Ethereum blockchain), NFTX (a platform for creating liquid markets in illiquid NFTs), and Wall Street Bulls (a gamified NFT collection inspired by retail traders). Tokens.com will also transfer its ownership of 833 million Shiba Inu tokens to Hulk Labs.

Hulk Labs will continue to proactively acquire and monetize assets in the P2E and NFT sectors. The Company plans to monetize its assets by staking its token holdings and by depositing its gaming P2E assets into top game guilds which loan NFT assets to players in exchange for a revenue share of their gameplay earnings.

"I’m excited to partner with Tokens.com, collaborate with them as they expand into the NFT sector, and give their public market investors access to these innovative and rapidly growing assets,” commented Hulk Labs Co-Founder, Ben Yu.

Additionally, Tokens.com would like to welcome Joshua Doner who has joined the team as Chief NFT Officer. Josh has 6 years of crypto related experience, having transacted and owned various types of assets on many of the top Crypto/Defi protocols and platforms. Josh is an investor, advisor and contributor to various startups and DAOs operating in Crypto.

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets - the Metaverse, DeFi and NFTs. Through a process called staking, Tokens.com’s inventory of crypto assets are used to earn additional tokens. In addition, Tokens.com is the majority owner of the Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Hulk Labs is a Tokens.com subsidiary company that invests in the NFT ecosystem with a focus on play-to-earn games. The Company acquires gaming tokens and NFTs and monetizes them through staking and gaming guilds. For further information please visit https://tokens.com .

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

