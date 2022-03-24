Tokens.com Partners with Forever 21 for Metaverse Storefront

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has signed a lease agreement for its Metaverse based property with Forever 21. In addition, Metaverse Group will collaborate with Forever 21 to design and build NFT wearables and an immersive storefront.

Forever 21 will open the doors to its Metaverse storefront in Decentraland’s Fashion District during Metaverse Fashion Week, which takes place from March 24th to March 27th. The dynamic storefront will feature avatars that will act as Forever 21 sales team members, ambient sounds and custom fixtures throughout. The shop will launch with ten Forever 21 NFT fashion items, inspired by pieces that are available in Forever 21’s physical stores and on forever21.com.

"Our estate in the Fashion District is evolving into one of the key shopping destinations in the Metaverse. Forever 21 is a fashion industry authority and represents a significant partner in enhancing the user experience and in helping us achieve this goal,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com and Executive Chair of Metaverse Group. "The momentum we are generating through these kinds of partnerships is evidence that the Metaverse and Web3 are changing how we use the internet and shop online.”

This partnership was created by Tokens.com and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company, and the owner of the Forever 21 brand.

Winnie Park, CEO of Forever 21 added, "When Forever 21 first entered the Metaverse, we were able to harness a unique opportunity to connect with a growing audience. Being a part of the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week aligns with our mission to encourage self-expression through virtual and physical fashion. We are proud to partner with Metaverse Group as an avenue to connect our brand with a new demographic.”

The Fashion Estate owned by Metaverse Group, where Forever 21 will open its virtual storefront, represents the equivalent of 450,000 sq ft of real estate that can be developed to any brand’s specifications. The Fashion District has finite space available, and storefronts are leased to premium brands and retailers. Brands or virtual landowners interested in partnering with Metaverse Group should contact info@metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an eight-figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly-traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 540 locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and in more than 7,500 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, David Beckham®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Sports Illustrated®, Reebok®, Eddie Bauer®, Spyder®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Nautica®, Izod®, Forever 21®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Van Heusen®, Arrow®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Vision Street Wear®, Brooks Brothers®, Barneys New York®, Judith Leiber®, Herve Leger®, Frye®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Thomasville®, Drexel® and Henredon®.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

