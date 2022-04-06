Tokens.com Partners With INHOUSE COMMERCIAL to Develop Metaverse Miami Property Replica

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has partnered with INHOUSE COMMERCIAL to develop a Metaverse NFT virtual copy of a commercial real estate asset for sale in Miami Beach.

"Our partnership with INHOUSE COMMERCIAL demonstrates new use cases between the Metaverse and physical real estate. We are pleased to continue pushing boundaries for Metaverse use cases,” commented Andrew Kiguel, Tokens.com CEO and Metaverse Group Executive Chair.

960 Alton Road is owned by Phillip Levine, former two-time mayor of Miami Beach. Metaverse Group will be using its in house virtual architectural services to develop the Metaverse replica of the Alton Road property, which is intended to be sold with the physical property.

"We are thrilled to partner with Metaverse Group to offer the first ever commercial real estate asset for sale with a replica in the Metaverse,” said Jared Robins of INHOUSE COMMERCIAL. "960 Alton Road is a fully furnished office building located in the heart of Miami Beach with substantial development potential. As companies look to open virtual offices in the Metaverse which cater to their remote employees, we believe having a real-life asset that mimics their virtual workplace will be beneficial and unique.”

"As Miami continues to become the center of the tech world, we are excited to partner with Metaverse Group to offer a replica of our 960 Alton Road asset in the Metaverse,” said Philip Levine, former Mayor of Miami Beach.

Brands or virtual landowners interested in partnering with Metaverse Group should contact Info@metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded company that invests in Web3 assets and businesses focused on the Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s CryptoValley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

INHOUSE COMMERCIAL

INHOUSE COMMERCIAL was founded with a focus to bring the best retail, hospitality, and experiences to South Florida through real estate brokerage and advisory. Specializing in retail leasing and investment sales, INHOUSE relies on market knowledge, local relationships, and consumer trends to deliver solutions. For more information, visit www.inhousecre.com.

960 ALTON ROAD

960 Alton Road is comprised of two buildings on a 31,350 square foot lot on a prime corner of Alton Road. On the corner of the parcel is a two-story stand-alone office building with prime frontage and visibility on Alton Road. The office space is fully furnished and in pristine condition. The second building is currently operating as a gym. The property has significant redevelopment potential as Miami Beach recently passed a city ordinance to increase maximum building height from 60 to 75 feet for predominantly office developments. A massing study of the potential development opportunity was recently completed by globally recognized Kobi Karp.

