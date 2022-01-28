Tokens.com Purchases Premium Waterfront Real Estate in the Somnium Space Metaverse

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in crypto assets linked to the Metaverse, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi”), Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs”) and Play-to-Earn Gaming ("P2E”), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, has purchased four extra large premium virtual waterfront parcels in the Somnium Space metaverse.

The premium waterfront parcels diversify Metaverse Group’s eight-figure real estate portfolio across several metaverses. The virtual real estate provides new opportunities for brands to connect with new audiences and showcase their ecommerce offerings in the metaverse. Metaverse Group’s additional parcel purchases continue to solidify its position as leading metaverse real estate owners and developers.

"We are diversifying our virtual land holdings to make navigating the metaverse more accessible to brands beginning or expanding their metaverse marketing strategies,” commented Tokens.com CEO, Andrew Kiguel. "In addition, we are working to democratize all Web3 assets, making them available to the public in liquid form through our publicly traded shares. Tokens.com continues to be one of the only publicly traded companies offering such an extensive and diverse portfolio of crypto assets including the metaverse, P2E Gaming, NFTs, DeFi and staking.”

Metaverse Group’s newly acquired premium parcels were strategically chosen due to their high retail value, given that they are positioned on exclusive waterfront. Much like property in the physical world, virtual lots that are positioned near water hold a higher value than those inland. Metaverse Group owns a total of 11 parcels positioned on waterfront and inland equivalent to 18,000 sq feet purchased for 58,000 CUBE, the Somnium Space native currency. Parties interested in virtual land parcels can contact landsales@metaversegroup.com.

Somnium Space is a virtual reality (VR) world built on the Ethereum blockchain. An open-source platform, Somnium Space allows users to buy digital land, homes, buildings, and myriad in-game assets of value in its online multiverse. Somnium space is compatible with Oculus Quest, a virtual reality headset. Somnium Space gained significant attention in 2021 when Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss joined the project as official advisors and made an investment through the Gemini Frontier Fund.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, P2E, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and skates crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

For further information please visit Tokens.com

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities at Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

