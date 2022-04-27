Tokens.com Subsidiary, Metaverse Group, Announces Expansion of Services

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group has launched a new advisory services practice called Metaverse Advisors.

Metaverse Advisors provides virtual land brokering and consulting services for clients looking to on-ramp into virtual worlds. Services will include software analytics and reporting tools for clients in evaluating virtual land investments, appraisals and visitor traffic information including the time spent within a virtual store or on a property.

"As a result of strong client demand, we have expanded the list of Metaverse related services offered to clients. These new tools will provide clients valuable information about how to execute their Metaverse strategy,” commented Andrew Kiguel CEO of Tokens.com and Executive Chair of Metaverse Group. "Our team offers clients a full range of services from virtual store design, event planning, NFT creations and now, land acquisition consulting. We position brands and businesses with resources to succeed in the Metaverse.”

Metaverse Advisors will be leveraging Metaverse Group’s experience and expertise in the blockchain industry to create strategic partnerships for brands and individuals looking to make an investment in virtual land and explore the opportunities of Web3 technologies.

Large institutions are building teams to explore how to best utilize these technologies for their business and to closer connect with their customers. Metaverse, NFTs, DeFi and Web3 are all intertwined and we're seeing major brands entering the space to better understand how this will impact their business.

Virtual land in the Metaverse provides numerous forms of utility such as digital ad space and revenue generating income from lease agreements, all of these metrics are evaluated when considering a virtual land investment.

'We have the best available data analytics and reporting tools when it comes to evaluating virtual land investments, similar to the way traditional properties are appraised," said Matt Zanardo, Vice President of Metaverse Advisors. "In addition to our curated appraisal reports, our data can track virtual foot traffic on your property and count the time spent within a virtual store from each individual user. Every metric is quantifiable which is why Web3 technologies will be so impactful towards marketing campaigns in the years to come."

Brands or businesses interested in a consultation should contact Advisors@metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s CryptoValley, also owns an eight figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

About Metaverse Advisors

Metaverse Advisors is a Web3 consultancy firm offering 360 degree services for investors, businesses, and brands looking to establish their digital footprint in the Metaverse. Operating within Metaverse Group, Metaverse Advisors offers a variety of consulting services to support any blockchain based business or marketing strategies.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com/.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005100/en/