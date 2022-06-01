Tokens.com to Host Miami Fashion Week in the Metaverse

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN)(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or the "Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that its subsidiary, Metaverse Group, is partnering with Miami Fashion Week to host Fashion Week events in the Metaverse on its renown Fashion Street Estate.

"Our Fashion Estate has become a pillar in the virtual fashion community and a popular virtual destination to host Metaverse fashion events,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com and Metaverse Group Executive Chair. "We are bridging virtual and physical events to give people access to exclusive events. Metaverse Group continues to solidify its position as a trusted one-stop shop for all things Metaverse and continues to develop the space and expertly guide new clients into this new internet era."

Miami Fashion Week is set to take place in the physical world from May 31st to June 5th, with a digital L’Atelier to launch in Decentraland’s Luxury Fashion District, owned and developed by Metaverse Group. The virtual grand opening will take place from June 3rd to June 5th with a ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the L’Atelier for guests. Miami Fashion Week will be the second event hosted on the Fashion Estate this year, with more events planned for the remainder of the year.

"We are excited to add the L’Atelier to the Luxury Fashion District in Decentraland,” added Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group "We are continuing to work with the luxury brands currently inhabiting the Fashion District along with new brands looking to join the Metaverse community.”

Miami Fashion Week’s Metaverse event will offer an immersive experience featuring fashion shows, catwalks, avatar models, and give attendees direct links to purchase virtual goods via marketplace for quick and seamless transactions. The runway showcases DRESSX in partnership with MTA Kollectiff. Additionally, inside of the L’Atelier, a reveal will take place where participants can register for a whitelisting spot for 'The Key' NFT later this year. The Key is Miami Fashion Week’s membership which unlocks a host of benefits in both the physical and digital world. Guests will also find Barbara Hulanicki’s fashion illustration NFTs displayed on the walls of the L’Atelier and available for purchase. To wrap up the event, a sustainability panel with DRESSX will be live streamed from the physical Miami Fashion Week location on the L’Atelier rooftop, encouraging both physical and virtual attendance on Sunday June 5th.

"Miami Fashion Week is the first global fashion week to bridge the physical-first fashion industry to digital-first Web3 designers and brands together through several Metaverse Group powered Metaverse experiences and activations congruent with the week's events,” said Megan Kaspar of Red DAO and Miami Fashion Week advisor. "There is no better city than Miami to lead the digital-first fashion industry revolution. Major Suarez and his team have made impactful strides to cultivate Miami as the most technologically innovative city in the world. Miami Fashion Week contributes to the mayor’s initiative while paving the way to environmentally and socially sustainable practices for the fashion industry as a whole.”

Metaverse Group holds a diverse 8-figure portfolio spanning over 10 Metaverses. Metaverse Group offers a range of services and can deliver a wide variety of offerings including hosting and designing shows and events, NFT creation and sales events, design, and architecture services, and advising. Brands and businesses interested in working with Metaverse Group should contact Info@metaversegroup.com.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns and invests in an inventory of Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, and gaming based digital assets. Tokens.com’s focus is to invest in and build Web3 businesses through its primary entity and subsidiaries. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in play-to-earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

Keep up-to-date on Tokens.com developments and join our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s CryptoValley, also owns an eight-figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly- traded company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

About Miami Fashion Week

Miami Fashion Week takes place in Miami, a city that has evolved into the main bridge between the US and Latin America. This event goes beyond the runway generating a mix between fashion, beauty, music, art, charity, latest trends, gastronomy, luxury, and lifestyle.

For further information please visit https://www.miamifashionweek.com/.

About Megan Kaspar

Ms. Kaspar is a founding member of Red DAO, the world's first digital fashion focused DAO investing and participating in the vastly emerging blockchain based fashion trends. In January of this year, Ms. Kaspar was the first person to be on an editorial cover featured in a digital wardrobe by Fendi.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs, and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

