Tokens.com Tower Launched in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley

Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) ("Tokens.com” or "the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse, NFTs and Crypto Gaming, is pleased to announce the completion of the Tokens.com Tower, a virtual office and event space in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley.

Tokens.com and its subsidiary companies, Metaverse Group and Hulk Labs will have their virtual headquarters located in the tower. The Tokens.com Tower is a multi-level virtual office space and conference center, located in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley. The tower overall represents the physical equivalent of over 28,000 square feet of usable office and event space that can host hundreds of virtual guests. A video of the tower can be viewed on the Tokens.com Youtube page. Tokens.com Tower is located in one of the most prominent neighborhoods in Decentraland.

"The completion of Tokens.com Tower represents a step forward in being one of the only public companies with a permanent presence in the Metaverse. It is a prototype of what we can design and build, not just for ourselves, but for our clients,” commented Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com. "We are also in the process of signing lease and rental agreements for digital advertising and event hosting in the tower. Our goal is to use the building to generate digital advertising, space rental, and event hosting revenue. Once the tower is leased, we will begin construction of Tokens.com Tower II.”

The tower will be used to generate recurring revenue from three sources. Advertising via digital billboards, office space rental, and event space rental.

In addition, the tower will have two available event spaces. The first venue is located on the ground floor featuring large windows overlooking water fountain features. The second is located on the rooftop overlooking Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, featuring an infinity pool. Tokens.com has received expressions of interest from groups seeking to host events in both of the featured event spaces.

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of Metaverse, P2E, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may”, "will”, "plan”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "estimate”, "intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

