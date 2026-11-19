Tokio Marine Holdings Aktie
WKN: 542064 / ISIN: JP3910660004
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19.11.2026 09:30:09
Tokio Marine Earnings Up In H1; Guides FY
(RTTNews) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY, 8766.T), an insurance holding company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company maintains full-year net income attributable to owners of the parent and raises adjusted net income.
For the first half, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 478.40 billion yen from 443.46 billion yen in the previous year.
Earnings per share were 16.78 yen versus 15.44 yen last year.
Adjusted net income jumped to 524.75 billion yen from 482.44 billion yen in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted earnings per share were 18.4 yen versus 16.8 yen last year.
Insurance revenue increased to 4.22 trillion yen from 3.75 trillion yen in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company maintains to expect full-year net income attributable to owners of the parent to be at 830 billion yen representing a 56.2% increase from the previous fiscal year.
Basic earnings per share is projected to be at 29.44 yen, down from previous guidance of 441.83 yen for the full year.
For the full year, adjusted net income is expected to be 970 billion yen, up from previous guidance of 514 billion yen.
Tokio Marine Holdings is currently trading 2.63% lesser at JPY 566 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
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|Ausblick: Tokio Marine stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
|3,24
|-1,88%
|Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (spons. ADRs)
|3,59
|-1,91%
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