Tokyo: Nikkei plunges 2% as yen rise clobbers exporters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

JAPAN’S Nikkei share average tumbled as much as 2 per cent to a three-week low on Friday as a sharply higher yen hurt autos and other exporter stocks.Investors were also cautious ahead of key US monthly jobs data expected to inform the path of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Declines in equity benchmarks around the rest of the Asia-Pacific region also weighed.