Tokyo based food-tech venture Next Meats debuts in alternative protein hotspot Singapore in 10 months after establishment

TOKYO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats, the Tokyo based alternative meat brand and purveyor of the world's first plant-based yakiniku meats, made its debut in the alternative protein hotspot Singapore this week, just 10 months after establishment. The company has collaborated this time with popular Japanese restaurant Aburi-EN, where two types of meal sets using the NEXT Kalbi (short rib) will be available.

As it is the first time that a Japanese company's alternative meats were offered in a chain restaurant in Singapore and the meals are also Aburi-EN's first-ever plant-based menus, their product launch event gained attention from influencers and media personnel.

Made largely from soy proteins, the NEXT Kalbi contains double the amount of protein and half the fats than that of regular meat and even more, it does not contain any chemical additives or cholesterol due to its lack of animal ingredients.

The two menus available at Aburi-EN are the Kalbi Don Set (S$13.80) and the Stamina Teishoku (S$15.80) which will be available from April to July 2021 in all locations of the chain.

For the Kalbi Don Set, Next Meat's Kalbi is grilled and served atop a bowl of fragrant Japanese steamed rice. Equally indulgent, the Stamina Teishoku features the Kalbi stir-fried with cabbage along with eggs imported from Okinawa. The meat is then served with fragrant Japanese steamed rice, salad, pickles and miso soup. For both dishes, the meats are glazed with a special homemade sauce that packs an irresistible umami punch.

About Next Meats

Based in Tokyo, Next Meats is a food-tech venture company that specialises in the research and development of Japanese-style alternative meat products. Its journey of product development began in 2017, and the company was officially established in 2020.

In addition to the facilities in Japan, Next Meats has a production line in Vietnam and has also signed a joint development contract with Hung Yang Foods of Taiwan and signed a partnership with Toyota-Tsusho Corporation. The company is rapidly expanding their business to the United States, South East Asia, Europe, and other countries. They plan to research various types of alternative proteins in the future and aim to replace all animal meats by 2050.

About Aburi-EN

Aburi-EN is Singapore's leading Japanese Grill restaurant chain, best known for their high quality grilled donburi bowls. Signature dishes include the Premium Buta Don with grilled chestnut-fed pork, Wagyu Karubi Don, and the Wagyu Stamina Don, made using A4/A5 Miyazaki Wagyu, which has won Japan's "National Wagyu Award" for 3 consecutive years, among many others. The homemade sauces give the meats and dishes an extra umami flavor. Aburi-EN is also known for affordable highballs and Japanese sours, which pair perfectly with the Aburi dishes.

Locations

- Isetan Scotts:

350 Orchard Rd, #01-K1 Shaw House, Singapore 238868

- Causeway Point

1 Woodlands Square, #02-09B Causeway Point, Singapore 738099

- Jem

50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #01-04 Jem, Singapore 608549

- Vivo City

1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-159/160 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

- Novena Square

238 Thomson Rd, #01-89/90, Singapore 307683

- Guoco Tower

1 Wallich St, #B2 - 09, Singapore 078884

- Orchard Central

181 Orchard Central, Central, #01-16 Orchard, 238896

- Suntec City

3 Temasek Blvd, #B1-121 Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

- Nex

23 Serangoon Central, #01-63/64/65 Nex, Singapore 556083

Operating Hours

11am – 10pm, Daily

