30.04.2026 14:07:26

Tokyo Electric Power Slips To Net Loss In FY, Operating Climbs

(RTTNews) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.(9501.T, TPO.F) on Thursday reported a net loss in ifiscal year ended March 31, compared to prior year's profit, while operating income climbed from last year. Sales were, meanwhile, lower than the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company said the forecast for the next year is undetermined at this point as the outlook for fuel prices and other factors remains uncertain due in part to the situation in the Middle East.

In the full year, the electric utility holding company posted net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 454.26 billion yen or 283.51 yen per share, compared to net income of 161.28 billion yen or 100.67 yen per share in the same period last year.

Operating income, however, grew 44 percent to 337.69 billion yen from 234.45 billion yen in the year-ago period.

The company said that annual sales declined 7.1 percent to 6.33 trillion yen from 6.81 trillion yen a year ago.

In Tokyo, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading at 592.20 yen, down 3.09 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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