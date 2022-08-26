|
26.08.2022 00:00:11
Tokyo Inflation Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for inflation in the Tokyo region, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.5 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.3 percent.
Singapore will provide July numbers for industrial production and for import, export and producer prices. Industrial production is expected to rise 0.9 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year after sinking 8.5 percent on month and rising 2.2 percent on year in June. Producer prices surged 28.0 percent on year in June, while import prices spiked an annual 22.6 percent and export prices jumped 24.3 percent.
Taiwan will see August results for its consumer confidence index; in July, the index score was 63.05.
Thailand will release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 22.6 percent on year, slowing from 24.5 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 11.15 percent, easing from 11.9 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a deficit of $1.6 billion following the $1.53 billion shortfall a month earlier.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede und EZB verunsichern die Märkte: US-Börsen schließen tief im Minus -- ATX und DAX beenden Handelswoche deutlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine anfänglichen Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss deutlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging ebenfalls deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Freitag nach Powells Rede auf tiefrotem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.