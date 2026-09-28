Toll Brothers' 2026 Outlook: Spec Home Mix Scales to 54% to Capture Demand

A buyer walks into a luxury community, looking for a home that isn't just a place to sleep but a statement of lifestyle. She needs the keys in months, not years, and she refuses to compromise on the high-end finishes that define the premium market. This is the customer Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) serves. As a premier luxury homebuilder, the company designs and constructs high-end, master-planned communities across the United States. With the stock trading at $137.78 as of Sept. 28, 2026, it has returned 0.6% over the past year, reflecting a resilient, albeit measured, performance in a high-interest rate environment.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Toll Brothers an overall Superscore of 72 out of 100, placing it in the Above Average category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39). A 72 places the company in the Top ~28% of every company we score, ahead of roughly 72 out of every 100 companies we evaluate. This report pairs the reasons for its high score with the constraints keeping it from a higher band, so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.

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