Toll4Europe GmbH and NORBIT ASA Announce the Development of a New Innovative GNSS and DSRC Hybrid OBU Made in Norway

Munich, Germany, and Trondheim, Norway, 29 July 2024: Toll4Europe GmbH and NORBIT ASA are proud to jointly announce the development of a new innovative GNSS and DSRC Hybrid On-Board Unit (OBU). This advanced OBU, designed for easy installation and intuitive operation, marks a significant enhancement for users seeking seamless and efficient tolling solutions. The product will be fully made in Norway at NORBIT's factory in Røros and available to Toll4Europe’s customers starting mid of 2025.



Dr. Felix Wex, CEO of Toll4Europe GmbH, said, "Partnering with NORBIT to bring this innovative GNSS and DSRC Hybrid OBU to the market is a significant step forward in our mission to provide seamless and efficient tolling services across Europe. This collaboration will not only benefit our Sales Partners but also improve the overall user experience. Our vision is to integrate sophisticated technology with user-oriented mobility services, making life easier for our customers and enhancing business efficiency."

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT ASA, added, "We are proud to have the opportunity to work for one of Europe's leading EETS operators and will work hard to ensure that this new product aligns with our vision to be recognized as world-class. Toll4Europe’s unique insights into the daily lives and needs of users help us tailor a GNSS OBU that is user-friendly, which will simplify operations both for Toll4Europe's partners and their end-users.”

This announcement follows NORBIT's earlier announcement on 16 April 2024, where they disclosed that the Connectivity segment received an order from a new undisclosed European customer for the delivery of On-Board Units valued at approximately NOK 160 million, with deliveries scheduled for 2025.

About Toll4Europe GmbH

Toll4Europe GmbH is a leading European Electronic Toll Service (EETS) provider. Their vision is to offer seamless, cross-border tolling services that integrate advanced technology and digital intelligence. This approach aims to simplify toll payments, enhance mobility, and reduce environmental impact, aligning with their commitment to future-oriented mobility services. More information can be found on https://toll4europe.eu

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications. Structured in three business segments; Oceans, Connectivity, and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). NORBIT supports its customers and partners in solving demanding challenges through sustainable innovation. Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with R&D and manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America, NORBIT employs around 500 people and operates a worldwide sales and distribution platform. For more information, visit https://norbit.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

- Dr. Felix Wex, CEO, Toll4Europe GmbH: press@toll4europe.eu

- Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, NORBIT ASA: +47 959 62 915