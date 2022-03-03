Tom Barrow Company, Atlanta, GA, Acquires CMH Solutions, Inc. of West Palm Beach, FL

ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Barrow Company is pleased to announce the acquisition of CMH Solutions, Inc. The acquisition will now be Tom Barrow Company's Southeast Florida Branch, providing even more extensive representation across the Southeast and bringing the company's total number of locations to eleven, across four states. "Tom Barrow Company will now have representation across the entire state of Florida, and we are excited to bring our industry-leading, integrated services to the Southeast Florida market," shares Mike Shea, President, Tom Barrow Company.

Tom Barrow Company now has eleven locations across the Southeast.

"Since 2005, CMH has emerged as one of South Florida's premier manufacturer's representative firms. We're excited to be joining Tom Barrow Company, a company known for innovation, service excellence, and exceptional manufacturers, all qualities that we believe we represent and look forward to continuing," shares John Simitses, Vice President and Branch Manager, Tom Barrow Company Southeast Florida Branch and former Principal, CMH Solutions, Inc.

"As we join Tom Barrow Company, our experienced team will continue adding value to the Southeast Florida market," states Dwight Sley, Vice President and Engineered Sales Specialist, Tom Barrow Company, and former Principal, CMH Solutions, Inc. "We also look forward to hiring additional talent to address the new opportunities for growth created by joining Tom Barrow Company."

Tom Barrow Company represents many industry leading manufacturers, and with the new location, will be expanding their representation. Learn more at www.TomBarrow.com, or contact us at (800)229- 8226.

About Tom Barrow Company

As the leading provider of HVAC solutions in the Southeast, Tom Barrow Company offers clients unmatched industry expertise and integrated services through benefit-driven collaboration with our design, engineering, and service professionals and the exceptional manufacturing companies we proudly represent. Our experienced team of sales engineers works closely with mechanical engineers, architects, building owners, contractors, and other professionals in the selection and application of a wide range of products to provide the best in HVAC solutions ranging from energy efficiency to air disinfection. From new construction to retrofits, our integrated services and industry-leading manufacturers allow us to offer the best solutions to our clients.

