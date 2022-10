Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Are Calling It Quits, Couple Hires Divorce Attorneys: Report

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Tom Brady , widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, are calling it quits, according to a report from Page Six. The outlet reported Tuesday that Brady and Bundchen hired divorce attorneys. There was a lot of speculation that Brady was having family troubles after he missed more than a week of training camp, despite having no apparent injuries. He was very vague when the press asked him questions about his absence. “I’ve got a lot of shit ...Full story available on Benzinga.com