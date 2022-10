Tom Brady Now Owns a Part Of Pickleball

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Tom Brady isn't known for his dink shots but that may soon change.The NFL legend is joining a new Major League Pickleball (MLP) ownership group that includes former international tennis champion Kim Clijsters, CNBC reported Wednesday. TB12 joins fellow top athletes like LeBron James as a pickleball team owner, and his investment is the latest indicator that pickleball is rapidly evolving from a pandemic fad into a serious sport.Continue reading