Tomorrow.Blue Economy explores an ocean of opportunities for a sustainable future

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoting and developing the potential of the blue economy and encouraging the preservation of marine and ocean resources as an engine for economic growth, this is the aim of Tomorrow.Blue Economy (TBE), an event that will gather international experts from 7 to 9 November at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue to seize the opportunities and challenges of this sector, key for the future of the planet.



Organized by Fira de Barcelona, the Barcelona City Council through Barcelona Activa; Port of Barcelona; the World Ocean Council (WOC), the leading international business organization in the field of sustainable maritime economy; and Smart Ports: Piers of the Future, an alliance comprised of the Ports of Antwerp-Bruges, Barcelona, Busan, Gothenburg, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Montreal and Rotterdam to promote the digital and sustainable transformation of ports, will highlight the potential of the responsible use of ocean resources.

In its second edition, TBE will gather experts, scientists, companies, start-ups and institutions to share solutions and experiences to advance along this path based on innovation, in an interdisciplinary approach and through public-private collaboration. The program will address topics such as climate change, finance, offshore energy, water management, biodiversity, green shipping, smart ports, recreational boating, tourism and careers in the blue economy sector.

Among the speakers feature Aurora Catà, Vice-president, America’s Cup Events Barcelona; Michael DiBernardo, Deputy Executive Director Marketing and Customer Relations, Port of Los Angeles; Vasileios Latinos, Head of Climate Resilience and Adaptation, ICLEI's European Secretariat; Jens Meier, Chief Executive Officer, Hamburg Port Authority; Lluís Salvadó, President of the Port of Barcelona; Jordi Valls, Deputy Mayor for Economy, Tax, Economic Promotion and Tourism; and Erwin Verstraelen, Chief Digital & Innovation Officer, Port of Antwerp-Bruges.

According to the United Nations, the blue economy is estimated to contribute US $1.5 trillion to the global economy, it generates over 30 million jobs and supplies a vital source of protein to over three billion people. In addition, a report by the OECD forecasts that the ocean economy may double in size to $3 trillion by 2030.

Tomorrow.Blue Economy, Tomorrow.Mobility, Tomorrow.Building and PUZZLE X are held alongside Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's largest event on cities and urban innovation. All the events together are expected to gather more than 1,000 exhibitors, over 800 cities and 140 countries, and 600 speakers.

For media requests please contact:

Salvador Bilurbina

email: sbilurbina@firabarcelona.com

phone: +34628162674

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6e13a8e-daa9-4980-9fd0-64cf263c0f12