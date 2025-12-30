Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
|
30.12.2025 18:56:14
Tomorrow Is Warren Buffett's Last Day. Is Berkshire Hathaway a Buy as Greg Abel Takes the Reins? I Think So.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is entering a moment investors have expected for a long time: Warren Buffett has said Greg Abel will take over as chief executive officer at year-end. Of course, Buffett will remain chairman after the CEO handoff. But the Oracle of Omaha's role will be far more passive than it used to be.The implications of the handoff are enormous because Berkshire is designed to operate from a small but critical corporate center. Even more, much of the conglomerate's value comes from balance sheet discipline and capital allocation decisions made by the people at this center, putting immense pressure on the CEO role.Image source: Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
