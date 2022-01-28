|
28.01.2022 15:00:00
Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend
Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSE American:TMP)
Tompkins Financial Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors approved payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share, payable on February 15, 2022, to common shareholders of record on February 8, 2022. The dividend amount represents an increase of $0.03 or 5.3% over the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2021.
Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company serving the Central, Western, and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, and Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. For more information on Tompkins Financial, visit www.tompkinsfinancial.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005042/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tompkins Financial Corpmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Tompkins Financial Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tompkins Financial Corp
|79,58
|-0,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.