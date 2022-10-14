|
TomTom Posts Narrower Loss In Q3; Revenue Up 7%
(RTTNews) - TomTom (TMOAF.PK) said it recorded better-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, driven by Location Technology business. For full year 2022, the Group projects revenue, both on group level as well as for Location Technology, to outperform initial guidance.
"Macroeconomic uncertainties and inflationary pressures have an impact on global car production as well as our cost levels. For 2023, we reiterate our revenue guidance, but lower the free cash flow guidance to break-even," said Taco Titulaer, CFO.
Net result was a loss of 17.5 million euros compared to a loss of 20.8 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.14 euros compared to a loss of 0.16 euros. Revenue for the third quarter was 136 million euros, an increase of 7% year on year.
For fiscal 2022, the Group expects revenue in a range of 505 million euros to 520 million euros. For fiscal 2023, the Group now expects revenue in a range of 500 million euros to 550 million euros.
