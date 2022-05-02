Toni Braxton's TMB Beauty Announces Partnership with Accelerate360

The deal will support the beauty brand's rapid growth and enhance omnichannel sales opportunities

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, and beauty entrepreneur Toni Braxton has partnered with Accelerate360 to support the growth of TMB Beauty, Toni's beauty enterprise that includes Nude Sugar, a vegan skincare line specifically for the body, BREATHE, her debut fragrance, and additional beauty lines under development. Accelerate360 offers brands and retailers robust omnichannel fulfillment and third-party logistics (3PL) solutions along with unique marketing and content opportunities through its media group, A360 Media, the parent company of Us Weekly and the UsNow.com Shop.

With continued success at Ulta Beauty and HSN, TMB Beauty looked to Accelerate360 to support its growing supply chain needs.

"Since launching Nude Sugar in 2021, our brands have delivered spa luxury to all types of women within the comfort of their homes," said Founder Toni Braxton. "Partnering with Accelerate360 helps us expand our existing retail partnerships while introducing online sales to our community, allowing us to scale our business and focus on future product innovation and growth."

As part of the partnership, Accelerate360 will manage TMB Beauty's Ulta distribution and offer 3PL and retail fulfillment services with other national and regional chains. Accelerate360 will provide TMB Beauty access to Iris360, the company's proprietary advanced order management system which can power seamless integration with additional retailer eCommerce platforms at any time. The complete logistics solution ensures TMB Beauty has the capacity needed to support its long-term growth goals without interruption.

"We're passionate about providing differentiated brands like TMB Beauty turnkey-growth solutions through our supply chain technology, including our national distribution and warehousing infrastructure and our eCommerce marketplaces," said Accelerate360 Chief Business Officer and President of Distribution & Logistics Trey Holder. "The agility we're providing Toni and her team allows them to continue to build loyalty with their shoppers, both in store and online, while expanding their business."

In April, Accelerate360 launched Us Weekly's first-ever online shop, UsNow.com. Available for a limited time around Mother's Day, UsNow.com shoppers can purchase an exclusive Nude Sugar "booty bundle" on which includes Toni's Luminous Splendor skin cream and Sugar Plum Elixir Restore & Renew Body Serum.

About TMB Beauty

TMB Beauty is the growing beauty empire of Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, and beauty entrepreneur Toni Braxton. The enterprise currently includes Nude Sugar, a vegan body care line that prioritizes skin hydration and adheres to strict formulation standards with each product vetted against a blacklist of 130+ ingredients; BREATHE, the company's debut fragrance inspired by Toni's mega-hit of the same name; and a few additional beauty lines under development.

About Accelerate360

Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. We deliver consumer products to over 65,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, sourcing, marketing, and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,400 employees.

