Tonner Drones announces the start of negotiations to end variable price instrument

Cannes, 24 april 2024 18:00

Tonner Drones announces today that it has started negotiations with the settlers of the Trust to end the variable price instrument.

Ending variable price instruments was one of the main targets, since arrival of the new management with the company. Tonner already succeeded to end the long during relationship with Yorkville in March. After the successful capital increase in April it now feels it has responsibility towards its shareholders to also end the contract with Fiducie A as soon as possible.

Tonner has received signals from Fiducie A that is willing to negotiate about ending the variable price instrument. Tonner much appreciated this and both parties are now in good conversation to reach an agreement.

Tonners intentions are to minimize dilution and reduce debt. Moreover, Tonner is well aware that investors recently supported an investment round at a price of €0.0250, which is the actual nominal value.

Although Tonner drones is currently optimistic about reaching an agreement, it cannot yet provide certainty about further details and the success of the negotiations.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com

Attachment