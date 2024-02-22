|
22.02.2024 18:00:00
Tonner Drones : Publication of the Half-year Financial Report to June 30, 2023
Publication of the Half-year Financial Report to June 30, 2023
Cannes, 22 February 2024
Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) is pleased to announce its half-year financial report for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2023.
On October 30th, new management was forced to ask the AMF to grant it a delay in the publication of its semi-annual accounts given numerous financial and operational difficulties it discovered in the company following the change of control on 5 June 2023.
As announced with its results in the press release of 29 December 20231, Tonner Drones undertook an extensive period of financial, corporate, and operational restructuring and is in the process of finalizing its refinancing. All of these complex steps necessitated a delay in the publication of the semi-annual results until today.
Among other measures undertaken during this period, the company streamlined its structure such that it today consists only of the parent, Tonner Drones, and one subsidiary:
1) TONNER DRONES SAS (922 212 469 RCS CANNES)
Through these and other cost-saving measures, Tonner Drones now only needs less than € 50,000 in cash per month to cover the operational costs. This amount was over €200,000 per month before new management took control. Tonner Drones will continue evaluate and limit its costs going forward.
Following the publication of the semi-annual report on its website today, Tonner Drones will once again be in compliance with the Euronext Rule Book, and will request that Euronext lift the trading sanction (penalty bench) that has been in place since December 4th.
Tonner Drones will publish its annual 2023 results and annual accounts by 30 April 2024.
About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.
Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).
More information at www.tonnerdrones.com
If you would like to find out more, or if you are interested in a partnership: contact@tonnerdrones.com
Contact
|Actifin
Jean-Yves BARBARA
Financial communication
jybarbara@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 13
|Actifin
Amélie Orio
Press Relations
amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16
1 https://tonnerdrones.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Half-year-results-Final-English-PR-29.12.23.pdf
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delta dronemehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Delta dronemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Delta drone
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortagsrally geht teils weiter: ATX leichter -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche etwas höher. Nach dem starken Vortag zeigt sich die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Tokio findet kein Handel statt.