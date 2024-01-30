|
Tonner Drones : Reduction of the Nominal Value From €0.1 to €0.025
REDUCTION OF THE NOMINAL VALUE
FROM €0.1 TO €0.025
Cannes, January 30, 2024, 6 p.m.
Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) announces the decision of the Board of Directors on January 24, 2024 to reduce the nominal value of Tonner Drones shares to €0.025 based on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of January 27, 2023. The capital of the company is comprised of 1,547,529 shares with a nominal value of € 0.025 each.
About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops drones and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. It is also a recognized international player in the sector of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Tonner Drones shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).
More information on www.tonnerdrones.com
