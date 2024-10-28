Tonner Drones Signs First Contract For Its Consultancy Business

Schiltigheim, October 28th 2024 08:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has signed a first contract for its Consultancy Business.

Tonner Drones signed its first contract after a French listed company asked for its consult to find fair and less dilutive ways of financing.

Shareholders voted convincingly for the new strategy during the most recent GM. The new management has extensive knowledge off and is experienced in the financial sector. Tonner Drones is already benefiting from its wide-spread network. This first contract could lead to an initial contribution to Tonner Drones' turnover for this new activity. And the Company itself will also always consider participating in attractive investment opportunities in promising listed companies in France.

"I’m very pleased that we are able to announce a first collaboration so quickly after announcing the new strategy to the markets. It shows that our approach and knowledge are needed in the current French Financial markets.” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO. "This contract can contribute to our revenue in the future and opens the opportunity to make an interesting investment ourselves.”

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

