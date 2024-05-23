Tonner Drones will join Midcap Event in Paris

Cannes, 23 May 2024 8:00

Tonner Drones ("Tonner Drones” or the "Company”) today announces it will be present at the Midcap Event in Paris at June 6th.

The event is organized by CF&B communications and brings together investors and listed companies.

The company’s presence at this event marks a next step for TonnerDrones in building strong relationship with investors and its shareholders.

Investors who are interesting in the development story of TonnerDrones are welcomed to subscribe to the event and book an appointment with the company.



More information can be found at the following websites:

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones’ strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com

If you would like to find out more, or if you are interested in a partnership: contact@tonnerdrones. com

Tonner Drones

Diede van den Ouden

Communication financière

investors@tonnerdrones.com



Tonner Drones

Fabrice Astre

Relations avec la presse

press@tonnerdrones.com





