Tony Painter To Retire From Oakbrook Solutions, Inc., Craig Cook To Serve As CEO Winston-Salem, NC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oakbrook Solutions announced today that Tony Painter, the firm's CEO and co-founder, has decided to retire effective December 31st, 2019. Craig Cook will serve as CEO of the company upon Painters' retirement.

Painter has served in his current role since the founding of Oakbrook in August 2000, and prior to that, spent time at SEI Investments, established his first consulting firm and worked for Broadway and Seymour and Fidelity followed by IMIS and Emplify. His focus throughout his career was process and application change.

During Painter's tenure as CEO, he played a critical role in helping the firm expand the wealth management practice. "Tony has contributed 19 years of leadership to Oakbrook, and his achievements will not be forgotten." said Craig Cook, co-founder of Oakbrook Solutions and current President. "He led us through our start up, the headwinds of the Great Recession, and the creation of our workflow practice."

Since 2000, Oakbrook Solutions has been a leading systems, process, and delivery expert for the wealth management industry. The firm provides consulting services and software solutions to solve common problems within our industry. Through focus, expertise, and commitment to their clients, Oakbrook has successfully serviced firms of all sizes, from start-up organizations to the world's largest financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.oakbrooksolutions.com.

SOURCE Oakbrook Solutions, Inc.