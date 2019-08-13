Tony Roma's Strengthens Retail Presence with New Licensing Agreement for Saucy Meat Snacks

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Romacorp, Inc., parent company of Tony Roma's®, announces today a new licensing agreement with Golden Nest, Inc. that will continue expanding its U.S. and international retail presence. This agreement, brokered by Broad Street Licensing Group, is for shelf-stable, jerky-style meat snacks cooked in the same signature sauces behind Tony Roma's world-famous ribs and BBQ meats. It is the latest in a string of strategic licensing deals for Tony Roma's retail program that has seen the brand continue its expansion around the world.

"This is another significant step for us in strengthening our brand presence in the retail space," said Bob Gallagher, Sr. Vice President of Culinary & Beverage of Tony Roma's. "We are excited to work with Golden Nest to meet the strong demand for the Tony Roma's sauced meat snacks and offer fans a taste of the same quality food they've come to love at our restaurants."

The jerky-style snacks include Tony Roma's Original Sauce Pork Bites, Carolina Honeys Sauce Pork Bites, and Spicy Buffalo Sauce Chicken Bites.

"We are excited to extend the Tony Roma's world-famous BBQ brand into unique 'saucy', on-the-go meat snacks," said Jemmy Pranyoto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Nest, Inc. "People love having the restaurant-eating experience anytime, and we look forward to the opportunity to work with the Tony Roma's team and the Broad Street Licensing Group on growth plans for the retail market."

About Romacorp, Inc.:

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Romacorp, Inc. has more than 135 restaurant locations in more than 25 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 46 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit http://www.tonyromas.com.

Please visit http://www.tonyromasfranchise.com or call (866) 628-1694 for information about Tony Roma's franchising opportunities.

For information about retail sales licensing opportunities with the Tony Roma's brand, contact Bill Cross, SVP, Broad Street Licensing Group at (973) 655-0598.

