Tony's Delicious Cajun Twist on a Classic Deviled Egg

OPELOUSAS, La., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put a new spin on a classic deviled egg this spring! Whether you are trying to decide what to do with all those eggs the Easter Bunny hid, or looking for a devilishly delicious picnic treat, Tony Chachere's Fried Deviled Eggs are crunchy, creamy, Creole, and have an inviting flavor that will have you savoring every bite.

TONY'S FRIED DEVILED EGGS

By: @firehousegrub

INGREDIENTS

6 Extra Large Eggs

Frying Oil

½ Cup Mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 Tablespoon Dill Pickles, Finely Chopped

2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

Flour

1 Egg, Beaten

Panko Breadcrumbs

1 Jalapeño, Thinly Sliced

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 30 Minutes

Serves: 3-4

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Drop eggs in water. Cover and reduce heat to low. Continue to cook for 13 minutes.

Remove eggs from the pot and transfer to a bowl with ice water.

While the eggs are cooling, make the topping by combining mayo, mustard, dill pickles, and seasoning in a bowl.

Peel eggs and cut them in half. Take out yolks and put them in a bowl with other ingredients. Stir to combine.

Heat frying oil to medium-high heat. Coat egg whites in flour; dredge them in the beaten eggs; then coat them in panko breadcrumbs.

Fry until golden brown. Remove and place on a paper towel to drain the grease.

Place the filling in a sandwich baggie and cut the corner off. Squirt filling onto each fried egg. Garnish with sliced jalapeños and a sprinkle of Tony's and enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's®

For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.

tonychachere.com

#PassAGoodTime

@tonychacheres

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tonys-delicious-cajun-twist-on-a-classic-deviled-egg-301794950.html

SOURCE Tony Chachere's