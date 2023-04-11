|
11.04.2023 23:48:00
Tony's Delicious Cajun Twist on a Classic Deviled Egg
OPELOUSAS, La., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Put a new spin on a classic deviled egg this spring! Whether you are trying to decide what to do with all those eggs the Easter Bunny hid, or looking for a devilishly delicious picnic treat, Tony Chachere's Fried Deviled Eggs are crunchy, creamy, Creole, and have an inviting flavor that will have you savoring every bite.
TONY'S FRIED DEVILED EGGS
By: @firehousegrub
INGREDIENTS
6 Extra Large Eggs
Frying Oil
½ Cup Mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 Tablespoon Dill Pickles, Finely Chopped
2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
Flour
1 Egg, Beaten
Panko Breadcrumbs
1 Jalapeño, Thinly Sliced
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 3-4
About Tony Chachere's®
For more than 50 years, Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine has been bringing flavor to tables across the country and the world. Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, salad dressings and more.
tonychachere.com
#PassAGoodTime
@tonychacheres
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tonys-delicious-cajun-twist-on-a-classic-deviled-egg-301794950.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere's
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX etwas leichter erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich fester -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt dürften mit einem kleinen Verlust in den Freitagshandel starten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex vorbörslich moderat zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost legen am Freitag mehrheitlich zu.