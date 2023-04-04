Too good to be true? What it is really like to win a £3m dream home

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Companies that offer lottery-like wins – houses, cars and cash prizes – have taken off recently. Is their success connected to the cost-of-living crisis?If someone approached you on the street and told you that, for just a tenner, you could win the kind of house that would cause Kevin McCloud to collapse into a puddle of adjectives and help raise millions of pounds for charity, you would probably ask what the catch was. But that improbable offering is Omaze's core business.Since launching in the UK in April 2020, the organisation has been running prize draws in which, for a relatively small amount of money, you can be in with the chance to win a multimillion-pound dream house. When the draw ends, a chosen charity partner gets the lion's share of the profits.