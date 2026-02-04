Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
04.02.2026 15:01:00
Too Much Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capex? Not for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Who Is Full Steam Ahead, Much to the Market's Delight
For several years, investors have rewarded large tech conglomerates in the "Magnificent Seven" that announced plans to ramp up capital expenditures for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The thinking was that these companies would only make such a large investment if they believed it would yield strong returns.However, in recent months, investors have begun to question whether the returns would really be as promising as many initially believed. Suddenly, AI capex was no longer rewarded, especially as companies began taking on debt to fund some of these ambitions.However, following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) recent quarter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he has no plans to slow AI capex, which the market did not seem to mind, given Meta stock's strong performance following the earnings release on Jan. 28. Zuckerberg is full steam ahead, apparently much to the market's delight.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|
30.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
30.01.26
|Meta, Microsoft and the tyranny of small differences (Financial Times)
|
29.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Meta-Aktie reagiert positiv auf starke Quartalszahlen - bis zu 135 Milliarden Dollar für KI-Investitionen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 gibt nachmittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)