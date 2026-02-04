Too Much Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capex? Not for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Who Is Full Steam Ahead, Much to the Market's Delight

Meta Platforms Aktie

For several years, investors have rewarded large tech conglomerates in the "Magnificent Seven" that announced plans to ramp up capital expenditures for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The thinking was that these companies would only make such a large investment if they believed it would yield strong returns.However, in recent months, investors have begun to question whether the returns would really be as promising as many initially believed. Suddenly, AI capex was no longer rewarded, especially as companies began taking on debt to fund some of these ambitions.However, following Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) recent quarter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he has no plans to slow AI capex, which the market did not seem to mind, given Meta stock's strong performance following the earnings release on Jan. 28. Zuckerberg is full steam ahead, apparently much to the market's delight.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
