Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
16.08.2023 12:58:00

TOP 1 AIMS TO SURPASS 400 MPH AT UPCOMING SPEED TRIALS EVENT IN BOLIVIA

https://www.boliviaspeedtrials.com/

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the August 16th to the 21st, Top 1 will host the Bolivia Speed Trials Event in Salar de Uyuni, located just south of the Andes.

Top 1 Logo and Tagline

Top 1 Ack Attack Streamliner aiming to be the first motorcycle to break 400 MPH.

The Top 1 Team Ack Attack will return to Bolivia, hoping to surpass the 400 mph (640 km/h) barrier on a motorcycle. Sanctioned by both the FIM and FIA, the expedition will be led by Mike Akatiff, creator of the Ack Attack streamliner. Currently holding the land speed record at 376/mph (605/kph), Rocky Robinson will pilot the streamliner with the assistance of a professional crew to guarantee peak performance during the attempt.

Over the past 20 years, Top 1 Oil has been an avid supporter of land-speed racing along with many other motorsport competitions. This upcoming event serves as an inspiration for other racers to push the boundaries of what's possible.

The following vehicles are in Bolivia, currently on their way to the salt flats!

FIM Motorcycles

Racer

Country

Vehicle

Goal

Al Lamb

USA

Sit-On Bike, Honda

Exceed 300 MPH

Mike Garcia

USA

Sit-On Bike, Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Scott Horner

USA

Sit-On Bike, Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Richard Assen

Australia

Suzuki

Exceed 300 MPH

Rocky Robinson

USA

Streamliner Suzuki

Exceed 400 MPH

Jamie Williams

USA

Sit-On MTT Turbine Bike, Snowmobile Suzuki

Attempting to Break Existing Records

FIA Cars

Racer

Vehicle

Goal

Jamie Williams

Streamliner

Exceed 300 MPH

Jim Knapp

Streamliner

Exceed 500 MPH

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-1-aims-to-surpass-400-mph-at-upcoming-speed-trials-event-in-bolivia-301901311.html

SOURCE Top 1 Oil Products

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX deutlich leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die US-Börsen notieren mit Verlusten in den letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen