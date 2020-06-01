Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News - May's Celebrity Home News

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "May's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News"

"Kelly Clarkson's Encino Mansion"

Kelly Clarkson owns a ranch in Montana, a lake home in Tennessee and a third home in Encino, California that is now for sale at $9.995 million. With almost 10,000 square feet and eight bedrooms, Clarkson's California home includes a gourmet kitchen, a master suite with its own patio, a pizza kitchen and a separate guest house with two more bedrooms.

"Blake & Gwen's New Home"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani bought their first house together as a couple. Going big, the celebrity couple bought a three-story, 13,000-square-foot home in Encino, California. The couple paid $13.2 million for the home.

"John Lennon's Palm Beach Mansion"

A Palm Beach home that was designed by Addison Mizner in the 1920s and purchased by John Lennon and Yoko Ono shortly before Lennon's death in 1980 is for sale at $47.5 million. The 14,000-square-foot home includes a tennis court, two swimming pools, ocean views and still retains the Mizner look that is a big part of ritzy Palm Beach design. Neighbors include Rod Stewart, James Patterson and President Trump's Mar-a-Lago. Yoko sold the home in 1986.

"Eva Sells Tom Cruise Home"

Eva Longoria has sold a Hollywood Hills home that she bought from Tom Cruise in 2015. Eva has been using the three-bedroom home with a four-bedroom guest house as a second home as she lives in a larger home in Beverly Hills that she bought in 2017. Eva was originally asking $14 million for the Hollywood Hills home but only got $8.25 million.

"Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Find a Home"

According to multiple sources, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into Tyler Perry's$18 millionBeverly Hills home. According to the U.K.'s Daily Mail, the couple met Perry through their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey.

"Hereeeees Ed McMahon's Beverly Hills Home"

Ed McMahon's longtime Beverly Hills home, where he lived when he was The Tonight Show announcer, is for sale at $6.795 million. McMahon opened the show 6,395 times with average viewership about three times more than today's night-talk shows - more viewers than Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Steven Colbert combined. Ed lived in the six-bedroom home from 1989 until his death in 2009 at age 86.

"Ozzie & Harriet's Haunted Home For Sale"

One of Hollywood's most bizarre legends is that the former Ozzie & Harriet home, where the TV Nelson family lived and was used for some of the show's scenes, is haunted. The current owner, Law & Order: SVU-star Christopher Meloni, has put the 5,600-square-foot home in Hollywood Hills on the market at $6.5 million. Ozzie died in the home's master bedroom in 1975.

"Shopping Mall Kingpin Mansion – Built On Dean Martin Home Site"

One of Beverly Hills most spectacular contemporary homes was built in 1995 by shopping center developer Guilford Glazer on a site that was Dean Martin's longtime home. The current home is almost 27,500 square feet on sale at $69.5 million.

"Cowboy Gene Autry Ranch Sells $7 Million"

Everyone's favorite cowboy from the 1930s to the 1950s, Gene Autry became quite wealthy as a radio, TV and movie actor and later his real estate investments and the owner of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. The deceased cowboy's 13,400-square-foot ranch in Palm Springs with seven bedrooms, five fireplaces, tennis court and glass mosaic pool just sold for $7 million.

"Jodie Foster's Calabasas Home"

Jodie Foster has sold her 5,000-square-foot Calabasas, California home just two days after it was listed. Jodie bought the home with four bedrooms and a pool in 2005 for $2.26 million. She was asking $2.85 million but the final sale price is still pending.

