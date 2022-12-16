|
16.12.2022 01:58:00
Top 10 New Things to Know About Minneapolis in 2023
What's Coming in the New Year in the City by Nature
MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding on a wave of excitement from the 2022 win for James Beard Best New Restaurant, Owamni's owners will open a new Indigenous market in Minneapolis that leads a year of great new food and drink spots, artsy anniversaries and a swanky new airport lounge. Here are our top 10 new things to know about Minneapolis in 2023:
More exciting news
Who can stop at only 10 when there's so much coming in the new year? Here are a few more things to know about what's new and noteworthy in 2023 in Minneapolis:
- Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård, the newly announced 11th music director of the Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra, will serve for the 2022-23 season as the ensemble's music director designate before beginning his music director role in September 2023.
- Chloe by Vincent, by Chef Vincent Francoual, just opened inside the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District hotel Dec. 14.
- Minneapolis Parks and Recreation celebrates the reopening of Father Hennepin Bluff Park, which was renovated with a new performance stage, restrooms and other spaces on the east bank of the Mississippi at the end of the Stone Arch Bridge.
- The Minnesota Twins will debut their new ballpark changes, including a $30 million scoreboard and video screen update, at Target Field in the spring, along with their recently announced new logo and branding.
- One of the first arts organizations in the country, The Schubert Club celebrates its 140th anniversary season of performances from the world's great recital soloists and ensembles.
- The Medtronic TC 10 Mile race, part of the Twin Cities Marathon in October, celebrates 25 years.
- The Crystal Ball, Minneapolis' longest running New Year's Eve party, celebrates 20 years.
Keep up in the coming year and plan your trip with Meet Minneapolis.
Learn more about how Minneapolis' Cultural Districts were identified by the City of Minneapolis to highlight the rich sense of cultural and/or linguistic identity rooted in communities significantly populated by people of color, Indigenous people and/or immigrants. An annual calendar of events provide seasonal opportunities to explore these areas further.
Meet Minneapolis is a private, not-for-profit, member-based association. It actively promotes and sells the Minneapolis area as a destination for conventions and meetings, works to maximize the visitor experience and markets the city as a desirable tourist destination to maximize the economic benefit to the greater Minneapolis area. Meet Minneapolis is accredited by the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) of Destinations International.
CONNECT WITH US
Online: www.minneapolis.org
On Instagram: www.instagram.com/meetminneapolis
On Facebook: www.facebook.com/meetminneapolis
On Twitter: http://twitter.com/meetminneapolis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-10-new-things-to-know-about-minneapolis-in-2023-301704810.html
SOURCE Meet Minneapolis
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen der Notenbanken verunsichern Anleger: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street mit Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag klar schwächer, der Dow Jones rutschte unter die 33.000-Punkte-Marke. Zum Wochenausklang ging es an den Märkten in Asien mehrheitlich abwärts.