Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Historically, a moat protected medieval castles from enemy invasion. The term economic moat was made popular by Warren Buffett, and it refers to the competitive advantages a business has to protect its future long-term profitability.The video below teaches you the definition of an economic moat and covers the top 10 wide-moat stocks to buy now . *Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of October 25, 2022. The video was published on October 25, 2022.Continue reading