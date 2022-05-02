Top 30 U.S. Homebuilder DRB Group Unifies Existing Portfolio into Two New Brands -- DRB Homes and DRB Elevate

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of sustained financial growth and regional expansion, the DRB Group has announced the unification of its five existing homebuilding entities into two new builder brands — DRB Homes and DRB Elevate. This is a historic new chapter for this top 30 United States homebuilder, which serves new home shoppers in nine states and 18 metropolitan markets along the East Coast. The consolidation of brands takes effect June 1, 2022.

Under the direction of President and Chief Executive Officer Ronny Salameh, DRB Group has grown exponentially after partnering in 2016 with Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd., parent company of Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. In 2018, DRB Group — which was previously known as Dan Ryan Builders — launched the 55+ active adult brand Elevate Homes and acquired North Carolina-based luxury homebuilder Fielding Homes. In 2020, the acquisition of Atlanta-based Knight Homes followed, bolstering the footprint of the DRB Group into the southeastern United States.

"In recent years, we've been fortunate to fulfill our goals of expanding further into several key competitive markets," says Salameh. "Unifying our five exceptional builder brands into DRB Homes and DRB Elevate is a natural next step that will allow us to alleviate consumer confusion, continue the exciting growth we've seen in recent years while maintaining both the culture and the core values that have driven our success."

DRB Homes, the flagship homebuilding brand of the DRB Group, will absorb more than 100 active communities from the aforementioned Dan Ryan Builders, Fielding Homes, and Knight Homes brands, as well as several communities located in Delaware and Charleston, SC, which were previously doing business as DRB Coastal. The new DRB Homes brand will offer a complete spectrum of new home designs for home shoppers across all stages of life — from first-time homebuyers to downsizing empty-nesters.

DRB Elevate will comprise the national award-winning former Elevate Homes brand, focused on building active adult lifestyle communities targeted for 55+ home shoppers in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina.

The DRB Group's title company, Keystone Title Settlement Services, LLC will continue to provide in-house real estate settlement services to DRB Homes and DRB Elevate customers.

"Our roots in the real estate development industry run deep," says Salameh. "When home shoppers entrust DRB Homes to build their new home, they can rest assured that they are being supported by a team of seasoned homebuilding professionals and a company with over 30 years of experience. We want our customers to know that although we will be new in name, this unification was strategically designed to improve their experience in every way. We couldn't be more excited to begin our next chapter."

About the DRB Group

DRB Group is a growing, dynamic organization that is the parent company for two residential homebuilders, a title company and the residential development services branch that provides entitlement, development and construction services for outside investors. DRB Group operates in nine states and eighteen metro markets along the East Coast. In 2016, Sumitomo Forestry Co. Ltd., parent company of Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc. purchased a majority share of Dan Ryan Builders and its corporate entity. Under the direction of President and CEO, Ronny Salameh, the organization currently ranks as the 29th largest homebuilder on the Builder 100 list.

